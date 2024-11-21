Google has unveiled a new interactive Doodle, "Rise of the Half Moon," to mark the final half-moon phase of November. Re-released on Wednesday, November 21, the creative logo redesign features a half moon, inviting users to engage with a fun card game. The game involves placing interactive cards representing different moon phases - waxing, half moon, full moon, new, and waning - on a board to score points. This marks the return of the game, which first debuted in October to celebrate the half-moon phase. It offers a playful way to learn about lunar phases while engaging with Google’s festive feature. Google Doodle Celebrates October's Final Half Moon with Interactive Card Game on Lunar Phases (See Pic).

Google Doodle Brings Back Half Moon Game for November Phase

Celebrate the Half Moon with a lunar card game of light versus dark. #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/QKIMmn4TlG — Ana Cláudia Dâmaso is reediting Koldbrann 3 (@misch1ev0us) November 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)