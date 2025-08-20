Google Pixel 10 series will be launched today at the Made by Google event. The Pixel 10 series is set to debut globally today. The launch event for the Pixel 10 series will be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST. The Pixel 10 series will feature Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone models. As per reports, the Google Pixel 10 series is expected to start at approximately USD 799 globally, while in India, the price may begin around INR 79,990. All models are anticipated to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are expected to include a 6.3-inch display. The Pixel Pro XL might come with a 6.8-inch display, and the Pro Fold will likely feature an 8-inch main screen along with a 6.4-inch cover display. The Pixel 10 series launch event will begin shortly. Lava Play Ultra 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Gaming-Focused Smartphone Launched in India.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

