Government Bans Over 100 Websites Involved in Illegal Investment-Related Crimes and Part-Time Job Frauds in India

The I4C division of the Ministry of Home Affairs identified and recommended banning more than 100 websites involved in organized investment and part-time job fraud that offer task-based work weeks. The IC4 division identified these 100 websites through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, NCTAU. The unit is dedicated to collecting Cybercrime feeds from open sources, the National Crime Reporting portal, CERT-In, and other agencies. ‘Unemployed Before Holidays Again’: Techie Who Quit Twitter Last Year Now Laid Off by Spotify As Music Streaming Giant Announces To Cut 1,500 Employees in Third Layoffs.

