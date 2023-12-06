Government Bans Over 100 Websites Involved in Illegal Investment-Related Crimes and Part-Time Job Frauds in India

Indian Government banned over 100 website that promoted part-time job frauds in India and were involved in illegal investment-related crimes.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 06, 2023 10:51 AM IST

The I4C division of the Ministry of Home Affairs identified and recommended banning more than 100 websites involved in organized investment and part-time job fraud that offer task-based work weeks. The IC4 division identified these 100 websites through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, NCTAU. The unit is dedicated to collecting Cybercrime feeds from open sources, the National Crime Reporting portal, CERT-In, and other agencies. ‘Unemployed Before Holidays Again’: Techie Who Quit Twitter Last Year Now Laid Off by Spotify As Music Streaming Giant Announces To Cut 1,500 Employees in Third Layoffs.

I4C Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Recommends 100 Fraud Websites:

MeitY Blocked 100 Fraud Websites:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 06, 2023 10:51 AM IST

The I4C division of the Ministry of Home Affairs identified and recommended banning more than 100 websites involved in organized investment and part-time job fraud that offer task-based work weeks. The IC4 division identified these 100 websites through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, NCTAU. The unit is dedicated to collecting Cybercrime feeds from open sources, the National Crime Reporting portal, CERT-In, and other agencies. ‘Unemployed Before Holidays Again’: Techie Who Quit Twitter Last Year Now Laid Off by Spotify As Music Streaming Giant Announces To Cut 1,500 Employees in Third Layoffs.

I4C Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Recommends 100 Fraud Websites:

MeitY Blocked 100 Fraud Websites:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
100 Websites Banned Government Banned Websites Indian Government MEITY Part Time Job Frauds
You might also like
Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill Sikh Separatist: This Is a Matter of Concern and Contrary to Government Policy, Says India (Watch Video)
News

Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill Sikh Separatist: This Is a Matter of Concern and Contrary to Government Policy, Says India (Watch Video)
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian Government Official for Plotting to Kill Khalistani Separatist
World

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian Government Official for Plotting to Kill Khalistani Separatist
Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill Sikh Separatist: This Is a Matter of Concern and Contrary to Government Policy, Says India (Watch Video)
News

Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill Sikh Separatist: This Is a Matter of Concern and Contrary to Government Policy, Says India (Watch Video)
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian Government Official for Plotting to Kill Khalistani Separatist
World

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian Government Official for Plotting to Kill Khalistani Separatist
Truecaller To Work With Indian Government To Solve Massive Challenge of Spam, Scam and Frauds, Says CEO Alan Mamedi After Meeting IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (See Pics)
Technology

Truecaller To Work With Indian Government To Solve Massive Challenge of Spam, Scam and Frauds, Says CEO Alan Mamedi After Meeting IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (See Pics)
Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Joins Fight Against Film Piracy, Supports Government’s Initiative in His Latest Tweet!
South

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Joins Fight Against Film Piracy, Supports Government’s Initiative in His Latest Tweet!
Google Trends Google Trends
Luton Town vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
The Archies
20K+ searches
Byju Raveendran
10K+ searches
Adani enterprise share price
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Luton Town vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
The Archies
20K+ searches
Byju Raveendran
10K+ searches
Adani enterprise share price
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma