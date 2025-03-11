Elon Musk's xAI has reportedly re-enabled a feature called "attaching URLs", which allows the Grok AI to directly access the web page content without needing to browse the web. This should make the browsing all more effortless and faster; however, there is a catch. The feature does not work as expected right now. The company has not yet. However, the Grok web app and some of its features are already buggy and expected to get improved over time. AI Blunder: Apple AI-Powered Voice-to-Text Service Questions Elderly Scottish Woman About Her Sex Life After Mistranslating Voicemail.

Grok New Feature Update Includes "Attaching URLS"

xAI has reenabled a feature where Grok can directly access web page contents without needing to browse the web... But it does not work well and has bugs for certain pages... @xAI https://t.co/M20JqVLuJe pic.twitter.com/UojQIWhYqh — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 11, 2025

