Elon Musk's xAI rolled out a new feature to the Grok AI chatbot that allows users to draw sketches. The feature was expected for a while, and now it is here. The Grok users can draw the sketches and use them to generate images. xAI's Grok now gives the following options to users related to generating images: upload a file, draw a sketch, add from Google Drive, connect with Microsoft OneDrive, and Recent. Gemini App Crosses 400 Million Monthly Active Users, Sees Strong Growth With Gemini 2.5 AI Models, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Grok Now Offers 'Draw Sketch' Feature

NEWS: Grok has now added the ability to draw sketches and use them in prompts. You can ask Grok to use the sketch in generating images. pic.twitter.com/2oqih0jzk8 — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)