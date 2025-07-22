Elon Musk's xAI will soon launch a new feature to its Grok AI chatbot, allowing users to directly ask about a selected word or a post instead of analysing the entire post. The capability will be added to the "Ask Grok" button when users highlight text in a post on the iOS platform. The new Grok feature is currently being developed. Gemini Advanced Version With Deep Think Wins Gold Medal-Level Performance at 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad, Sundar Pichai Congratulates Team.

xAI to Launch 'Ask Grok' Button in iOS for Highlighting Text in Post

PREVIEW: You will soon be able to ask Grok about a selected word or section of a post, instead of just analysing the entire post. In the works for mobile. https://t.co/5JRa0nxe0t — X Daily News (@xDaily) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)