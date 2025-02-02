Elon Musk's Grok received a new "Customised Grok" feature, allowing users to personalise their interactions with the AI chatbot. xAI recently introduced a new feature called Grok Image Edit, which lets users edit AI-generated images online using a text prompt. It makes it easier for them to make slight adjustments to the image, like colour or particular detail. Amid these developments, the Grok 3 will likely be released soon. Elon Musk Says He Turned His Apartment Into Nightclub and Charged 5 US Dollars for Entry To Pay His Rent in College.

