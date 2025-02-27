In addition to Grok 3, Grok Voice is now available to all the X Premium users on the Grok app. Previously, it was limited to the X Premium Plus users. Grok Voice offers a wide range of Personalities to choose from and has different voices. Based on the available options, the users can customise the output offered by the xAI chatbot. Elon Musk said xAI would keep rolling out new features to improve the Grok 3 artificial intelligence. Instagram Reels Hit by Major Bug? Users Complain of ‘Surge’ in Sensitive, Violent and NSFW Content in Insta Feed.

Grok Voice Rolled Out for X Premium Users

