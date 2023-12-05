Rockstar Games has finally released its most anticipated GTA 6 trailer showing some new character, game graphics, and fun open-world gameplay. The new trailer has been anticipated for nearly a decade and it has finally hit the YouTube. The GTA 6 or GTA VI trailer has everything the Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for. The game continues its sarcastic tone, crazy characters and all the fun of playing GTA games. Rockstar Games appears to have added music and dance bars, and social media platform(s) within the game that may allow the players to post their videos within the game and may be on real world's platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and more. The main character of GTA 6 seems a female character named Lucia as shown in the trailer. Rockstar Games may reveal more details in coming months as the game is set to release in 2025. GTA 6 Trailer: Rockstar Games Set To Create Mayhem With First-Ever Female Protagonist 'Lucia' and Enhanced Visuals (Watch Video).

GTA 6 Trailer Launched on December 5 on YouTube (Watch Video):

