Elon Musk's X is working on new features to enhance user experience on the platform. The 'Impersonation' label feature will likely be rolled out soon so that profiles can identify their account types. It will label them "Parody", "Fan", and Commentary" labels for the users for their account impersonation. Besides, the Grok AI chatbot will also get a new 'post translation' feature on X, which will help users translate posts using AI. Currently, users can translate posts on X, but Grok translate is expected to give accurate results. ChatGPT on WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Interact by Sending Images and Voice Notes; Check Details.

X Working on ‘Impersonation’ Labels

BREAKING: X is working on "Impersonation" labels! X is working on the "Commentary," "Fan," and "Parody" labels for the profiles, which are called the impersonation account label! pic.twitter.com/KaOYZjXBJ7 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 3, 2025

Grok AI Translations Coming to X Soon

BREAKING: GROK POST TRANSLATION COMING TO X SOON! pic.twitter.com/sdAN8moN8Q — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 3, 2025

