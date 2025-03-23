Ideogram, a popular AI image generation platform , will reportedly launch its text-to-image 3.0 beta model soon with better capabilities. Ideogram is still working on this new model, which could better handle the provided text. Currently, the platform uses the Ideogram 2.0a model, which was released in February 2025. OpenAI, Meta Partnership With Reliance: Mukesh Ambani’s Conglomerate Discussing ChatGPT Price Reduction, AI and Data Centre Collaboration in India, Say Reports.

Ideogram Working on Advanced 3.0 Beta Model for AI Image Creation

Ideogram is working on a new text-to-image model 3.0 (beta). Comes with even better text handling 👀 https://t.co/bOA6nzTSuH pic.twitter.com/vQUvBoHvyl — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 22, 2025

