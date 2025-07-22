Infosys Q1 FY26 results will be announced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, around 3:45 PM IST. The event will give insights into the company's financial and operational performance in the first quarter of the new financial year. Infosys has announced that its leadership team will hold a press conference at 4:15 PM IST on July 23, 2025. During the event, company executives will respond to media questions. The live stream of this session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website. Infosys will hold a 60-minute earnings call for investors and analysts globally. Senior management will take part to share further details and will respond to questions during the session at 5:30 PM IST. ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

