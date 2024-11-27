ING Bank Australia faced an outage on 27 November 2024. Many customers were unable to access the Bank's app and website. The Bank acknowledged the issue and assured customers that their teams were actively investigating the disruption. For hours, users struggled to complete transactions or view account details. By the same day, ING reported progress and announced that services were mostly restored. They confirmed that most customers could now access the app, online banking, and perform transactions. However, the Bank acknowledged challenges for some overseas users and assured further updates as restoration efforts continued. The latest update from the ING Bank Australia says "Our team are urgently working to resolve the issue some overseas customers are having accessing the ING app and website. If you are overseas and are in need of immediate assistance, please send us a private message and our team will be able to help." ING Australia has apologised for the inconvenience caused and expressed regret to all affected customers. Infosys Performance Bonus: IT Giant Announces 85% Average Performance Bonus for Employees, Know Who Are Eligible.

We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues accessing the ING app and website. Our teams are investigating this issue and we will provide further updates shortly. We are extremely sorry to any customers who have been impacted. — ING Australia (@ING_Aust) November 26, 2024

UPDATE | Services are returning to normal. Most customers should now be able to access the ING app and online banking and make payments and transfers. — ING Australia (@ING_Aust) November 26, 2024

UPDATE | Our team are urgently working to resolve the issue some overseas customers are having accessing the ING app and website. If you are overseas and are in need of immediate assistance, please send us a private message and our team will be able to help. — ING Australia (@ING_Aust) November 27, 2024

