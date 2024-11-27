New Delhi, November 27: Infosys, the IT firm, has reportedly announced an average performance bonus of 85 per cent for its employees. The Infosys performance bonus is related to the second quarter of the financial year 2025, which finished in September. It is anticipated that the bonuses will be paid out together with the salaries of November. The amount each employee will receive will differ depending on how well they performed and what they have contributed during that quarter.

As per reports, Infosys has sent emails to eligible employees detailing the bonus allocation. In the second quarter, Infosys is said to have performed very well, showing growth across various areas and strengthening its position in the market. The success can be related to the hard work of its employees, as well as a strategy aimed to improve profit margins. Additionally, the company's expertise and skills in Cloud technology and Generative AI have played a crucial role in achieving these positive results. Wipro Partnership With Marelli Extended for 4 Years To Work on Cloud Transformation.

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, has shared that salary hikes will start selectively from January 2025. By April 2025, all employees will receive their pay raises. The announcement comes after a period where salary increases were put on hold in FY 2022, and there was a delay in the performance review process in FY 2024.

Who Are Eligible for the Infosys Average Performance Bonus?

The Infosys average performance bonus will mainly target employees who are at mid and junior levels in the delivery and sales departments. The group of workers is a large part of Infosys, which has a total workforce of around 3.15 lakh. The company intends to reward and motivate those who are essential to its operations. The bonus payout has now risen to 85 per cent, which is an increase from the 80 per cent that was announced for Q1 FY25. Previously, in Q4 FY24, the bonus was set at 60 per cent.

