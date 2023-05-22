According to downtime monitoring website Downdetector.com, Meta Platform Inc's (META.O) Instagram was unavailable to more than 98,000 users on Monday. On May 22, the app was down for about two hours owing to a technical problem, which affected thousands of users. Downdetector collects status information from a variety of sources, including users, to keep track of outages. At the height of the outage, over 180,000 users reported accessing Instagram with difficulty, with over 24,000 users in Canada and over 56,000 users in Britain reporting troubles. Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Users Say Application Crashing Due to Latest Update.

Instagram Down on Monday

Instagram is currently down. pic.twitter.com/LhRQKg3KlE — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2023

Outage Triggers Meme-Fest Online

Twitters Express Their Frustration on Twitter

A Customary Meme

Twitter HQ seeing everyone run to Twitter because instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AfvvvqzUS3 — Ishraq (@ishraq_05) May 21, 2023

A Dig on People Rushing to Twitter

everybody coming to twitter when instagram is down pic.twitter.com/pNkZkkeJSt — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)