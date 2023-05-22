Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is reportedly down across the globe. As per a report in BNO, Instagram has been down for an hour at least with no word on the cause or how long it will take to resolve the issue. Reportedly, some users said that Instagram is having problems since 7:56 am. Speaking about the issue, a Meta spokesperson said, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted." Instagram Down on Friday Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral! Netizens Rush to Twitter To Post About Instagram Outage.

Is Instagram Down?

Instagram has now been down for 1 hour, with no word on the cause or how long it will take to resolve — BNO News (@BNONews) May 21, 2023

Instagram Is Having Problems

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 7:56 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 21, 2023

