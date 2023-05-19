Micro-blogging site Instagram is down, and the internet just can't keep calm. When the popular social media platform glitched, netizens rushed to Twitter to confirm it and shared some funny reactions to it. Checking Twitter to see if Instagram is really glitching is a common practice now. Here are some hilarious tweets by Twitterati on the Instagram outage that will make you ROFL! Instagram Down Today: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing App Suffers Outage For Second Consecutive Day, Users Unable to Log In.

That's How You Find Out

People rushing to Twitter to check if Instagram is down or not #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/iFaHysrsOt — Shelby (@melowsjames) May 19, 2023

When Your Favourite App is Down

What Almost Everyone Did

checks Twitter to confirm Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0p3PtMhPy7 — Shelby (@melowsjames) May 19, 2023

Feelings are Mutual

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)