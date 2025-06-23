Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface

Tesla has started to offer its Robotaxi services in the US. Elon Musk joined the Robotaxi launch party with the Tesla AI team as the company rolled out its self-driving car service in Austin, Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a post on June 22, 2025 and said, "The Tesla Robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!" Elon Musk further congratulated the Tesla AI software and chip design teams on the successful Robotaxi launch. He said, "Culmination of a decade of hard work. Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla." Robotaxi Launched: Elon Musk’s Tesla Launches Driverless Car Service in Austin for USD 4.20, Invited Users Share First Ride Experience (Watch Videos).

Elon Musk With Tesla AI Teams

Tesla AI teams https://t.co/35ve4NSkCB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025

Tesla Robotaxi Launch Party

Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla AI Software and Chip Design Teams on Robotaxi Launch

Super congratulations to the @Tesla_AI software & chip design teams on a successful @Robotaxi launch!! Culmination of a decade of hard work. Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025

