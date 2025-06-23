Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface

Elon Musk joined the celebrations as Tesla rolled out its self-driving Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The Tesla Robotaxi service is launched with a flat fare of USD 4.20. Elon Musk announced the rollout on June 22, 2025, and praised Tesla’s AI chip and software teams for their hard work.

Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface
Tesla Robotaxi Launch Party (Photo Credits: X/@philduan)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 23, 2025 08:13 AM IST

    Tesla has started to offer its Robotaxi services in the US. Elon Musk joined the Robotaxi launch party with the Tesla AI team as the company rolled out its self-driving car service in Austin, Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a post on June 22, 2025 and said, "The Tesla Robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!" Elon Musk further congratulated the Tesla AI software and chip design teams on the successful Robotaxi launch. He said, "Culmination of a decade of hard work. Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla." Robotaxi Launched: Elon Musk’s Tesla Launches Driverless Car Service in Austin for USD 4.20, Invited Users Share First Ride Experience (Watch Videos).

    Elon Musk With Tesla AI Teams

    Tesla Robotaxi Launch Party

    Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla AI Software and Chip Design Teams on Robotaxi Launch

