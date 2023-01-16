New Delhi, January 16 : Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is preparing to launch its Neo 7 smartphone in India, and has confirmed the launch date to be February 16. After the recent launch of the iQOO 11 flagship smartphone, the company is bracing up to launch the iQOO Neo 7 5G in India, in order to beat intense market competition. iQOO 11 Flagship Smartphone Launched in India; Find Design, Specs, Features and Pricing Details Here.

IQOO India Confirms iQOO Neo 7 5G Smartphone’s Launch Date :

We heard you and we’ve got BIG NEWS! The #iQOONeo7 is set to launch on Feb 16th only on @amazonIN. Don’t forget to save the date to be among the first to own it.#iQOO #MostPowerfulSmartphone #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/VPxAUkzmwj — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 16, 2023

