New Delhi, January 10 : Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its new flagship smartphone – iQOO 11 in India. The iQOO 11 will be competing with the innumerable premium smartphone models in the highly competitive and lucrative smartphone market of India.

The new iQOO 11 comes braced with powerful specs and a unique design to woo the Indian smartphone users in the premium segment. The company claims the iQOO 11 to be the world’s fastest smartphone. Let’s take a deeper look at this new smartphone. iPhone 15 Reportedly in Early Trial Production Phase, Check Out Other Interesting Details About Apple’s New iPhone Here.

iQOO 11 smartphone – Design, Specifications & Features :

The iQOO 11 comes with a unique styling inspired by the BMW Motorsport’s racy cars and flaunts racy stripes on its rear panel. BMW Motorsport is also iQOO’s premium partner as per the company website.

The smartphone gets a 6.78-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 11 boasts of packing in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under its hood, which the company refers to as the ‘Monster’. The iQOO 11 is the first smartphone in India to get powered by the Qualcomm flagship processor.

The device gets up to 16GB of RAM alongside the convenience of up to 8GB of virtual RAM. There’s up to 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO 11 smartphone runs on the latest Android 13 OS that topped with the FunTouchOS skin.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup at its rear that comprises of a 50-MP Samsung GN5 primary lens that’s teamed up with a 13-MP telephoto camera and an 8-MP ultra-wide snapper. To handle the selfie and video calling requirements, it offers a 16-MP front facing camera.

The iQOO 11 draws its juice from a 5000mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO 11 comes with a 30x zoom supermoon feature that is dedicated to capture stunning moon shots.

The phone features an in-house V2 imaging chip to offered enhanced low-light photography and gaming experience.

The device gets a dual x-linear motors to improve haptic feedback, allowing gamers to use four fingers instead of two to play games.

The smartphone also gets endowed with vapor chamber liquid cooling system to prevent the device from overheating and ensure better performance.

The device also comes with a smart temperature sensor feature, to quickly adopt to changing temperature for a consistent heavy-duty performance. Realme 10 (4G) Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price and Details Here.

iQOO 11 Price & Availability in India

The iQOO 11 premium smartphone has launched at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, while its 16GB+256GB variant is tagged at Rs 64,999. The smartphone will be available at a lower price of Rs 51,999 and Rs 56,999 for the two variants availaing bank offers on Amazon. Amazon Prime subscribers also get a flat Rs 1000 discount during the Prime Early access sale that begins on January 12.

The device can be purchased on Amazon and from the iQOO stores from January 13 onwards. The iQOO 11 is available in two colour scheme options names as – the Alpha and the Legend.

