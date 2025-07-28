iQOO Z10R 5G sale will officially begin in India on July 29, 2025, when the interested customers can purchase the device on Amazon and iQOO's official website. The smartphone was launched with an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging and Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. iQOO Z10R 5G is available in Aquamarine and Moonstone shades and has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 50MP+2MP rear and 32MP selfie camera. It has Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and many other features. iQOO Z10R 5G price in India starts at INR 17,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at INR 19,499 and INR 21,499, respectively, with a flat INR 2,000 discount. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max New Leaks: Apple’s Top-End Smartphone Likely Coming With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras, up to 12GB RAM and A19 Pro Chipset; Check Price, Specs and More.

iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Starts on July 29, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Rain. Dust. Chaos. Bring it on. 💥🌧️ Meet the #iQOOZ10R — the Segment’s Leading Water & Dust Protection Smartphone* that’s built to perform, no matter what life throws at it. Starting at just ₹17,499** — Sale starts 29th July on @amazonIN & https://t.co/MuJ1l95ag2 *On the… pic.twitter.com/7dJXMN3j5n — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 27, 2025

