Cupertino, July 28: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched around September alongside iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 this year. The upcoming iPhone 17 series will come with powerful upgrades over the iPhone 16 lineup, including the design, camera, processor, battery, and more. Apple has been silent on developing the upcoming iPhone 17 series; however, several leaks have hinted at the major changes coming to the series.

Recently, the new leaks suggested that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro smartphone will have a telephoto lens with 8x zoom and two Camera Control buttons. The reports called it having a DSLR-like versatility in taking high-quality photographs.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The leaks show that the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be launched with a triple camera setup, positioned the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, this time, the tech giant may add a camera bump on the rear with a rectangular shape and a little bump. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with an aluminium frame, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and likely the largest battery and screen.

Reports previously indicated that the device could launch with a 5,000mAh-equivalent battery, a 6.9-inch larger ProMotion 120Hz display and an A19 Pro chipset. It may come at a starting price of INR 1,64,999. Based on Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Apple, the price may likely be different for the United States. The device may get a 24MP selfie shooter. Based on the leaks, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get up to 12GB of RAM, allowing users to keep more apps in the background for multitasking.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max may be launched with a new AI-powered operating system, enhancing user experience and making various functions easier. It would likely offer 8K recording and come in attractive colours such as Blue, Dark, White, Silver, Orange and more.

