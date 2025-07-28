CoinDCX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 28, 2025, and announced its scheduled maintenance notice. The Indian crypto exchange informed its users that it would temporarily pause trading and wallet services for system upgrades and performance improvements. CoinDCX will carry out a system upgrade on July 29, 2025, between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM IST. During the scheduled one-hour maintenance, all services on the CoinDCX app and website will be temporarily inaccessible. The post read, "During this 1-hour window, all services on the @CoinDCX app and website - including login, Spot/Coins (Buy/Sell), Futures, Earn, Web3 Mode, INR deposits & withdrawals, will be temporarily unavailable." Perplexity AI Usage in India Growing Rapidly: CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Search Has Changed Forever’.

CoinDCX Scheduled Maintenance Notice

Dear Community, To give you a smoother and seamless trading experience, we’ll be upgrading our systems on 29th July 2025, from 2:30 AM to 3:30 AM IST. During this 1-hour window, all services on the @CoinDCX app and website - including login, Spot/Coins (Buy/Sell), Futures,… — CoinDCX Cares (@CoinDCX_Cares) July 28, 2025

