Users could not access Internet services on Thursday evening as Reliance Jio servers reportedly suffered a temporary outage throughout India. According to Internet services tracker Downdetector, user reports indicate Jio has been having problems since 6:46 pm. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the connectivity issue. While no official statement has been issued by Jio, the network provider reached out to users asking for details to confirm if the issue is in a specific part. Jio Down: Customers Face Issues With Jio's Network, Complain About Error While Watching KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match on JioCinema.

