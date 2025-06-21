The much-awaited Anderson Tendulkar Trophy kicked off with IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, as visitors India gained a massive advantage on Day 1 itself with their batters scoring ample runs, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant contributing sizable runs. Jaiswal and Gill ended up hitting maiden Test hundreds in England, while Rishabh Pant slammed yet another fifty against the Three Lions to take to 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 at Headingley in Leeds. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine With Brilliant Centuries As Team India Crosses Over 350-Run Mark Against England.

Day 2, which is a moving day in a Test match, will see India attempting to bat England out of the contest, while the hosts will look forward to making a comeback after a poor day in the field. Interestingly, Ben Stokes and Co might find some support with the weather gods, as the forecast for Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 is not the most promising, with rain expected to play spoilsport, which might tilt the balance in bowlers' favour.

Leeds Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2

As per the weather forecast, the rain is expected to spoil IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 proceedings in the latter half of the post-tea session. However, unlike Day 1, Day 2 at Leeds will rarely see the sun shine bright, with overcast conditions welcoming both teams in the first session itself. Rain might make its presence felt during the afternoon session of play, with thunderstorms expected to grace Leeds in the evening and night.

India might not mind the rain interruption, having already put on over 350 runs on the board, while England will be wary of India's bowling attack under overcast conditions, with bowlers able to move the ball both ways in helpful conditions, in case the visitors' batting does collapse on Day 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).