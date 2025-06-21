A 22-year-old New York school employee, Anamaria Milazzo, has been fired and charged with a felony for allegedly sending nude photos to a 14-year-old boy over a three-month period. Milazzo, employed by the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (GST BOCES), was arrested after a tip-off from a school resource officer. She faces charges of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors (a felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemeanor). Authorities said she was released with a court appearance ticket and will appear before Wellsburg Village Court. GST BOCES confirmed her dismissal but withheld details about her role. The boy’s identity remains undisclosed, and his connection to the school is unclear. UK Supply Teacher Sends Naked Snapchat Photos and Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Student, Says ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’.

New York School Employee Charged for Sending Nudes to Minor Student

NEW: 22-year-old New York school employee charged with a felony for allegedly sending ndes to a 14-year-old. Anamaria Milazzo has been arrested for sending the photos to a young boy. She has allegedly been sending them to him for three months. Milazzo was issued a *ticket and… pic.twitter.com/ASViZqT75D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 20, 2025

