Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be launched in India on July 25, 2025 (today) with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM (with a 4GB virtual RAM option) and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and will come with Android 15 OS onboard. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will likely get a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP primary rear camera. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. Realme 15 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 144Hz 4D Curve+ Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launching Today in India

Blaze Dragon 5G - A beast on the outside. A genius within! Launching: Tomorrow at 12 PM.#RiseOfTheIndianDragon #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/gCczCdGD7D — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 24, 2025

