Lava Mobiles has shared its financial growth status, confirming it achieved 156% YoY growth in Q2 2025. The company said, "India's Fastest Growing brand is also Indian!". Lava Mobiles has recently launched the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone under the INR 15,000 segment. The company said that it achieved massive growth under the INR 10,000 segment and ranked second overall as the fastest-growing brand in India. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price is INR 13,499 and its sale will begin on August 16, 2025. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Lava Blaze Series Smartphone Launched in India

Lava Mobiles Achieves 156% YoY Growth in 2nd Quarter of 2025

India's Fastest Growing brand is also Indian! 🇮🇳 Counterpoint Q2 2025 ranks LAVA as the fastest-growing brand under ₹10K with 156% YoY growth, and the #2 fastest overall in India - standing tall among global giants. Thanks to everyone in this journey! pic.twitter.com/o1sfj6dRD3 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 11, 2025

