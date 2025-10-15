Apple has started to tease its next-gen MacBook model. The teaser hints at the upcoming launch of Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro. Greg Joswiak, Apple SVP Marketing, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "something powerful is coming." A short video revealed a glimpse of the upcoming Apple MacBook, which read "coming soon." It is expected to be a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. As per reports, the design of the M5 MacBook Pro is likely to remain the same, with no major updates from the current model. Apple may soon announce the launch date of the M5 MacBook Pro. The company is also expected to release a new iPad Pro with the M5 chip this week. Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Date Announced at Upcoming Galaxy Event on October 21; Check Details.

M5 MacBook Pro Launch Soon

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

