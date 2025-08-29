OpenAI has introduced its most advanced speech-to-speech model, "GPT-Realtime" along with Realtime API updates to help produce voice agents. The GPT-Realtime The company said, "The API now supports remote MCP servers, image inputs, and phone calling through Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), making voice agents more capable through access to additional tools and context." GPT-Realtime understands complex instructions and produces natural and expressive speech. With this, OpenAI released two new voices Cedar and Martin for Realtime API starting today. What Is RCS Messaging That Reliance Is Bringing to iPhones Before the iPhone 17 Series Launch?.

GPT-Realtime Launched by OpenAI

Introducing gpt-realtime — our best speech-to-speech model for developers, and updates to the Realtime APIhttps://t.co/giS4K1yNh9 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 28, 2025

