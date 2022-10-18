Microsoft has fired around 1,000 employees across multiple divisions. These divisions include Xbox and Edge teams. In July 2022, the company revealed that a small number of roles had been eliminated and it would increase its employee lay-off count. Satya Nadella-led Microsoft planned the reduction of its workforce by less than 1 percent of the company's total workforce. Google & Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Names Apple, Microsoft As Rivals in Advertising; TikTok in Video Space,

Reports have claimed that the exact number of fired employees is yet to be found out. Microsoft is not the only tech company that has laid off employees. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta is also planning to lay off around 12,000 employees. Microsoft To Set Up Largest Data Centre in India With Investment of Rs 15,000 Crore.

In addition to this, companies such as Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Intel, Google and more are also reportedly laying off employees. Most companies have frozen their hiring process and started laying off due to the reports of an upsurge of economic recession, whereas some employees got fired due to moonlighting.

Microsoft has laid off around 1,000 of its employees https://t.co/2VkZb4IHphpic.twitter.com/jKNecu86KK — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)