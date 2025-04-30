Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be launched today in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in two variants and will be offered in three colour options. The smartphone will include a 50MP main camera with motoAI features. It will come with IP68 and IP69 rating and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000. Smartphone Launches in May 2025: From OnePlus 13s to Realme GT 7 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launch Today in India

Afraid of water? Don’t bother.​ The all new #MotorolaEdge60Pro comes with IP68 and IP69-rated water and dust resistance, giving you the edge — wherever life takes you.​ Launching 30th April on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores​#EdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 29, 2025

