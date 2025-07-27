Moto G86 Power 5G will launch in India on July 30, 2025. Motorola India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 27 and has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a 50MP primary camera. The post read, “Equipped with a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera and OIS for rock-steady shots even on the move, every photo is sharp, steady, and full of life.” As per reports, the smartphone could be launched at a price of around INR 16,999 in India. Moto G86 Power 5G is also confirmed to come with a 6,720mAh battery, and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Details.

Moto G86 Power 5G Camera Specs

Capture life’s finest moments with the power of moto g86 POWER.​ Equipped with a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera and OIS for rock-steady shots even on the move, every photo is sharp, steady, and full of life. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 27, 2025

