New Delhi, July 27: Apple is said to be planning to launch the iPhone 17 series soon. Reports suggest that September 9 or September 10 are expected to be the most likely dates. This year, the company is said to be making some changes to its iPhone 17 lineup. As per reports, Apple is preparing to launch a new iPhone with a slim design.

The new model is reportedly called as the iPhone 17 Air, although the name is not confirmed yet. The device is said to replace the current “Plus" model. Apple is said to be focusing on a unique design approach with this model, which may come with a lighter, thinner, and it might be the slimmest iPhone ever made. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a possible thickness of 5.5mm. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale Will Begin on August 1, 2025; Check Launch Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Details (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring upgrades to its camera setup. As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 may feature a dual rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are likely to offer triple 48MP lenses, which may include a main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera. Moto G86 Power 5G Launch in India on July 30, Will Feature MIL-810H Military Grade Durability and More; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced around INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max might launch at approximately INR 1,64,900. The rumoured iPhone 17 Air could come at a price of about INR 99,900, and the standard iPhone 17 model may start at roughly INR 89,900.

