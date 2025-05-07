Motorola Edge 60 Pro sale is now live in India. Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone with 12GB+256GB variant comes at a price of INR 33,999. Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens. It also has a 50MP front camera. The device comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available at Flipkart, official website and retail stores. iOS 18.5 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features, Bug Fixes and Improvements in Its Latest iOS 18.5 Release Candidate; Know More Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Sale Goes Live in India

#MotorolaEdge60PRO, with 50MP+50MP+50X AI camera, Moto AI & a stunning 1.5K quad-curved PANTONE™ display. Backed by a DXOMARK Gold-certified battery. Starting at ₹29,999. Buy now on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW | Leading retail stores​#EdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 7, 2025

