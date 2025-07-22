Motorola is about to launch its latest smartphone soon in India. The company has started to tease the device on social media platforms. However, the model name has not yet been revealed. Motorola India shared a post on July 22, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Crafted to outshine everything in its class." The company further teased its upcoming smartphone as "Segment's Brightest Display." Earlier teaser pointed towards the smartphone to include a triple rear camera setup with a flashlight. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Details Ahead of August Launch.

