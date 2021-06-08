New Income Tax Website Faces Technical Glitches, Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Issues With Infosys and Nandan Nilekani
The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.
I see in my TL grievances and glitches.
Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.
Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021
