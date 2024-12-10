Online beauty services platform YesMadam on Tuesday, December 10, dismissed rumours about firing of employees after conducting an internal workplace stress survey. The company clarified that no employees were dismissed for being stressed, contrary to claims circulating on social media. YesMadam expressed regret over the distress caused by these posts and reassured their employees and the public that the organisation values its workforce. In the statement, YesMadam described their team as a family, highlighting that their success comes from the dedication, hard work, and passion of their employees. The company also said, "The social media posts were planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress." ‘No Madam’: MagicPin Creative Director Madhav Sharma Reacts to YesMadam 'Firings' After Workplace Stress Survey, Offers Job to 'Terminated' Employees.

YesMadam Address Rumours on Firing Employees

