The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly plans to layoff around 20,000 jobs. It is nearly a quarter of its workforce . As per a report of The Washington Post, the IRS layoffs are a part of Donald Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts. The job cuts may begin with the IRS Office of Civil Rights and Compliance. The workforce reductions are reportedly an initiative to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Deloitte Layoffs: Consulting Firm To Lay Off US Consultants After Federal Government Cost Crackdown.

IRS To Lay Off 25% of Its Employees Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

BREAKING: The Washington Post reports that the IRS will cut 25% of its employees — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2025

