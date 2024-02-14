Nokia has launched its new Generative AI-powered operational technology (OT) solution called 'MX Workmate' for industrial workers. The Nokia MX Workmate includes OT-compliant tools, making it easier for industry workers to interact with industrial machines. The new solution aims to improve productivity, quality, and sustainability and boost workers' safety. Nokia has announced that it is the first company to adapt GenAI LLM for "operational environments, bridging knowledge and language barriers". The company said, "OT-compliant MX Workmate automated IT/OT knowledge retrieval eases interaction between workers and systems to drive efficiency, productivity and worker safety." Government To Hold First Ever Digital India ‘Future Skills Summit’ in Guwahati, More Than 20 Strategic Collaborations in Skilling To Be Unveiled.

MX Workmate OT-Compliant Solution Launched by Nokia:

Announcing MX Workmate, a suite of operational technology-compliant tools that makes it easier for industrial workers to interact with industrial machines, improving productivity, quality and sustainability as well as worker safety. Read more: https://t.co/fayOU0R1bx pic.twitter.com/USODdRBgGM — Nokia (@nokia) February 14, 2024

