Nothing, a UK-based smartphone maker, reported 177% YoY growth in the global market in Q2 2025. Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacted to the massive growth and said that the company became the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world in the second quarter of the year. In 2025, the company launched Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Nothing Phone 3. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed on August 12, 2025, Will Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

UK Q2 2025 Results Out, Company Sees 117% YoY Growth in Global Market

Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world in Q2 — up 177% YoY. Thank you to our community, our team, and our partners. Onwards! (Source: Canalys Q2 2025) pic.twitter.com/puVlaJ9PTV — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)