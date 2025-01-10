OnePlus 13 5G sale officially began in India on January 10, 2025 (today). The smartphone was launched during the OnePlus Winter Launch Event and packed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.82-inch quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED display offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness and support of Dolby Vision HDR. It included a massive 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. OnePlus 13 5G provided IP68 and IP69 ratings, 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary, 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto rear camera setup, and on the front, it offered a 32MP camera. OnePlus 13 5G price in India starts at INR 69,999 for 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 16GB+512GB variant is priced at INR 76,999, and the top model has 24GB RAM and 1TB storage at INR 84,999. The interested customers can also buy OnePlus Buds Pro 3. OnePlus 13R sale will start from January 13, 2025. Redmi 14C 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price of Redmi’s Budget Smartphone.

OnePlus 13 5G Sale Now Live in India, Devices Packs Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

