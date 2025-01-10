Redmi 14C 5G sale will officially begin today, on January 10, 2025, in India at 12 PM. Xiaomi-sub brand Redmi introduced this new smartphone in India on January 6, 2025. The Redmi 14C 5G was launched with a larger 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and a 33W fast-charger in the box. It offers a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Redmi 14C 5G included a segment-leading 120Hz 6.88-inch eye-safe display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. Redmi 14C 5G price in India starts from INR 9,999. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New POCO X7 Series 5G.

Redmi 14C 5G Will Go on Sale Today at 12 PM

