OnePlus 13 launch date is confirmed on January 7, 2024, when the company will introduce its new flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in India. The all-new OnePlus 13 will be introduced with a Hasselblad-powered three-camera setup on the rear. The upcoming OnePlus device may have a 6.82-inch AMOLED display offering 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The triple-camera setup on the rear could include a 50MP LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens. On the front, it may consist of a 32MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 13 will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support (wired) and 50W wireless fast-charging. It may be launched in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, likely starting from INR 67,000 to INR 70,000 in India. The device will be launched during "OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event" next month. POCO X7 Series Launch Confirmed on January 9, 2024; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed on January 7, 2024

Step into a world created by Murat Yıldırım, inspired by the iconic Midnight Ocean colorway of the all-new OnePlus 13. Stay tuned for the OnePlus 13 Launch Event on Jan 7, 2025 pic.twitter.com/9OOVWGmrQ0 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)