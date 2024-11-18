iQOO 13 launch is confirmed on December 3, 2024, and will feature the latest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed some of its features, such as coming with the "world's first smartphone with Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra EyeCare Display". It will be a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. iQOO India said this device would offer a next-level viewing experience while providing eye comfort. It will also have a Supercomputing Chip Q2, a 6,000mAh battery with 120W Flash-Charging, IP68+IP69 rating and two options - Nardo Grey and Legend Edition. Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch on November 26; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 13 to Feature Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra EyeCare Display

