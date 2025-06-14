OnePlus has announced the launch date for its upcoming neckband, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3. The new audio device will be launched in India on June 19, 2025. The company confirmed that it will be available for purchase through Amazon and the OnePlus Store. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 might support up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an AI-powered three-mic setup for better call clarity. OnePlus also claims the neckband will offer 27 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The neckband will be available in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colour options. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Teased As ‘Segments Brightest 5G Smartphone’ Ahead of Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Will Launch in India on June 19

Introducing the all-new #OnePlusBWZ3 -launching June 19 at 12 noon. With ultra-fast charging, 10 minutes gives you an incredible 27 hours of uninterrupted music.#OnePlusBWZ3 Know more: https://t.co/WB20XuM4yn pic.twitter.com/1ffJda5U0E — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)