OnePlus Nord CE4 is the upcoming smartphone launched in India on April 1, 2024 at 6:30 PM, with unique specifications and design. OnePlus has shared a picture of its new OnePlus Nord CE4 with its company logo and triple-camera setup on the back. According to a report by Business Standard, the NORD CE4 by OnePlus will be introduced with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor. It will have a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to have a 50MP primary camera, 16MP front camera, 5,500mAh large battery with 100 SUPERVOOC wired charging capability and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. As per a report by Times Now News, the OnePlus Nord CE4 could be launched around Rs 25,000. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for March 19, to Sport Sony IMX890 OIS Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Date Confirmed for April 1:

