OnePlus Pad 3 sale in India will start on September 5, 2025. The tablet comes with a 13.2-inch display with a resolution of 3392x2400 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile processor and includes a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. OnePlus Pad 3 price in India starts at INR 42,999 with bank discounts. OnePlus 15 Likely To Launch With In-House Camera Engine, Ending Long Hasselblad Partnership?

OnePlus Pad 3 Sale in India

