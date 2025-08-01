OnePlus Pad Lite sale starts in India. The tablet brings a budget-friendly option for users looking for a large screen and long battery life. The Pad Lite is available in two variants, and the sale is now live on the OnePlus India official website and other e-commerce platforms. The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset and runs on Oxygen OS 15.0.1. The tablet has 5MP cameras on the front and rear. It comes with a 9,098mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. It comes in two versions, which include 6GB RAM + 128GB (WiFi) at INR 15,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB (LTE) at INR 17,999. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed, Will Release on August 12, 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OnePlus Pad Lite Sale Starts in India

The #OnePlusPadLite is here to power your notes, games, and binge sessions. Answer the following 5 questions with #OnePlusPadLite and stand a chance to win some OnePlus goodies! Visit this thread every 5 minutes for the questions. The sale goes live at 12 noon. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 1, 2025

