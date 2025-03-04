OnePlus has announced its discount offer for a limited period starting today , and it will be valid until Sunday. During the 'OnePlus Red Rush Days' sale, the Chinese smartphone maker will offer its smartphones at much lower rates than the normal days. The OnePlus Red Rush Days start from March 4 (today) and will end on March 9, 2024. OnePlus said that the users can get up to INR 5,000 Instant Discount on selected bank cards during the 'Red Rush Days' sale. MCW 2025: Samsung Unveils Its XR Headset, Galaxy 25 Edge and Other AI-Powered Innovations at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

OnePlus Announced "Red Rush Days" Sale on Smartphones

Rush into Red Rush. Sale open. Head to https://t.co/acuGkFNdB8 now! pic.twitter.com/DUkUU1wDg4 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 4, 2025

